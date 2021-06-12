PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 119.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 21.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

