Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 269,556 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 112.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 269,556 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

