Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.47% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,075 shares of company stock worth $3,114,847. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.