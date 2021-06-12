Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up approximately 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.29% of Raymond James worth $49,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.10 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

