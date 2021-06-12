Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,165 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group makes up about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $52.52 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

