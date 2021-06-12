Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $28.28 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $28,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $508.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.14. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

