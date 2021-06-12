Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $89.55.
In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.