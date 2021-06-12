Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the quarter. Ingevity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.