Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 644,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,609,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 428,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,381. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

