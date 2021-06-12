Palladiem LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Palladiem LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,782 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 240,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

