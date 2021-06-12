Palladiem LLC Purchases Shares of 2,962 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $591,674,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $192,479,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $141.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

