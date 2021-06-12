Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich Sells 6,255 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.