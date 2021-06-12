Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 65.1% in May

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $933.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

