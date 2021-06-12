Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

