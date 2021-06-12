Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,045 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in The AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in The AES by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

