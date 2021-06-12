Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $30.61 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of United Therapeutics worth $30,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

