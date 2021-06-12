Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $34.03 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,984 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $98.15 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

