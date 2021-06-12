Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $38,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,873,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADS opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.04.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

