Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $226,565.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $226,565.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001539 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 142.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,849,338 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.