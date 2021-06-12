Parachute Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $234,578.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001532 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,853,588 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

