Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRTY stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

