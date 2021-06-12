Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.11

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 35211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $905.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 49,158 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

