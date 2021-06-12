Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Lifted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,666,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

