Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,232. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

