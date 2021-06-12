Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

