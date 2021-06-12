Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Pentair by 88.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 328,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $7,787,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

