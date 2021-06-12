Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,165 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

