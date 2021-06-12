Peter Porpiglia Sells 4,290 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

AVD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

