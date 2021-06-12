Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEY. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

TSE PEY opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,334 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$51,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,795.23.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

