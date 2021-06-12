Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

