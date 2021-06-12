Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

