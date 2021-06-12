Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, an increase of 555.9% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.5 days.
Shares of PIAIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,740. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.