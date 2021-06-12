Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, an increase of 555.9% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.5 days.

Shares of PIAIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,740. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

