Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

