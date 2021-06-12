Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Target stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.81 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

