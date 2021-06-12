Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

IMAB opened at $71.82 on Thursday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in I-Mab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 981.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.