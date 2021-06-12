Platt Investment Counsel LLC Buys 8,073 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 25.3% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $65.77.

