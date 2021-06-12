Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1,939.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00160952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00191398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.78 or 0.01127419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.84 or 1.00069717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

