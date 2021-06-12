PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 50,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,801,713 shares.The stock last traded at $46.88 and had previously closed at $51.22.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
