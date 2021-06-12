PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 50,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,801,713 shares.The stock last traded at $46.88 and had previously closed at $51.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

