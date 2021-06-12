Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys 11,009 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock valued at $71,446,901. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $231.27. 4,010,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.