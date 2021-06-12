Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $8.68 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000. Baidu makes up about 0.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
Baidu stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.69. 3,286,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,849,445. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.