Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $8.68 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000. Baidu makes up about 0.7% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.69. 3,286,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,849,445. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.