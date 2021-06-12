Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 818,027 shares.The stock last traded at $127.17 and had previously closed at $123.80.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $7,547,180. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

