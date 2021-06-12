Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $20.96 on Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $19.95 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $20.96 or 0.00058431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.01116000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.31 or 0.99991487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,082,486,959 coins and its circulating supply is 951,762,803 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.