Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 2,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $546,078.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,520 shares of company stock worth $1,658,168.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.