Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 83.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Post were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,778,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.32. 125,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.