PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $17,701.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,608.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.90 or 0.06756519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.34 or 0.01635405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00453867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00155934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00684234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.80 or 0.00457205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006858 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040630 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,306,225 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

