PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.10. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

