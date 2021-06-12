Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of -22.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.5%.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

