Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,265. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

