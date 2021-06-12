Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 196,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 757.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

