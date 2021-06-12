Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

