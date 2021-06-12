Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 2,144,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,083. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

